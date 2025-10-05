Martin Ødegaard sets unwanted Premier League record in West Ham win

Arsenal signed off for the international break in comfortable fashion with a win over West Ham, but Martin Ødegaard’s injury dampened the mood considerably. Goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka either side of the break ensured the Gunners emerged 2-0 winners at the Emirates. It was a frustrating watch at times, but overall it was a comfortable win that sent us to the top of the league.

Ødegaard was back in the side after his midweek exploits in the Champions League. A few days before the Olympiacos clash, he had returned from a shoulder injury against Newcastle United. He looked to have carried on from where he left off in the Olympiacos game during the opening 20 minutes, but he was taken off ten minutes later after picking up a knee injury.

Unwanted record for the Arsenal captain

His latest injury and subsequent substitution in the first half saw him set an unwanted Premier League record on Saturday. According to OptaJoe, the Norwegian is the first player in Premier League history to be substituted before half-time in three consecutive starts.

The first instance came against Leeds United in matchday 2, where he suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out for less than a week. The second was also a shoulder issue, a more severe injury that sidelined him for about two weeks. His latest setback is to his knee and, as of writing, we have yet to receive further details about the seriousness of this concern.

A frustrating setback for Ødegaard and Arsenal

This injury has certainly come at the wrong time for Ødegaard. He was starting to find form again, as shown by his performances in the two games prior, but he could now be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Fortunately for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, the ever-reliable Eberechi Eze will be available to call upon in the weeks ahead. The upcoming international break will also help cushion the impact of his absence. Arsenal return to action on October 18th, so there is hope that Ødegaard will be nearing a return by then or potentially fit in time.

How concerned are you about Ødegaard’s injuries this season?

