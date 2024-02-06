Martin Odegaard simply asks “when are you allowed to celebrate?”

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad walked away victorious against Liverpool in what was one of our most important games of the season. Before the game the pressure was on the players and Arteta’s shoulders, and after what was an emphatic win, a lot of pundits had a bit to say about how the players and the manager celebrated the win, especially Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard was seen at the final whistle celebrating with the club’s photographer, enjoying the win with him and the fans and a few pundits, mainly Gary Neville and ex Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, have a few words to say after the match about how they thought the team had over celebrated and the celebrations were too excessive. Odegaard has since commented on their comments about him taking photos and celebrating with the team photographer.

When asked what he thought about their comments he said this “If you’re not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate? We’re happy with the win and we’ll stay humble. We keep working hard and we prepare for the next one, but of course you have to be happy when you win”.

“It was a massive game. It could have been eight points [the gap to Liverpool had Arsenal lost] and it would look a lot more difficult then, but we showed up, the fans were unbelievable. I think we all did this together. You see the club, how together we are, all the players, staff, supporters, everything. So yeah, brilliant to see.”

And personally, I can’t help but agree with him, we were obviously facing one of our biggest games and having come away from playing Liverpool twice this season, without a win, winning 3-1 was a massive result for the Gunners and puts us in a great position to continue to challenge for this year’s title.

Liverpool have been in top form this season and have only lost two games this season and if we were planning to make a run for the title, we needed to beat them and close the gap between us and them at the top. We obviously still have Manchester City to worry about also and with a game in hand they could go in to top spot very easily after they beat Brentford last night but we need to keep the gap between us all as minimal as possible and if we can’t celebrate that, what can we celebrate?

Maybe it looked a bit excessive but that’s the passion you see from our Arsenal lads and the manager, they’re a passionate bunch of people and i don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating a win against the team on the top of the table.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

