Martin Odegaard update – not great news but could have been worse

Arsenal is set to be without Martin Ødegaard for the next three weeks, meaning he will miss matches against Tottenham and Manchester City.

The midfielder was injured during Norway’s match against Austria, and Arsenal had hoped it would not be a serious issue.

The situation appeared worrying when images surfaced of him using crutches, indicating he was in significant pain.

Ødegaard has reportedly undergone a scan, which confirmed that he has not fractured his ankle.

Nevertheless, it is still a substantial blow for him, and he is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

Norway doctor Ola Sand confirmed this and said, as quoted by the BBC:

“Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks. Anything other than that is just a bonus and then it can take longer.

“What we have so far obtained from the MRI examination in London is that there is probably no fracture in the ankle.

“It is always a bit difficult to interpret an MRI scan when you have had an old injury, but Arsenal are almost certain there is no breach, but this may still take some time.

“In the event of a fracture, we are talking about being out of action for six weeks plus.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard’s injury is a blow for us, but it is great to hear that he will not be out of action for long.

We now have to turn to other midfielders in the group and hopefully, they will step up and help us win our next games.

