Martin Ødegaard withdraws from Norway squad as injury update provided

On Saturday, the injury to Martin Ødegaard was the only downside to an otherwise impressive Arsenal win over West Ham. The Gunners defeated the Hammers comfortably thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, but losing their skipper took the shine off the victory. Ødegaard tried to carry on after a knee-to-knee clash with West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville, but was replaced by Martin Zubimendi before half-time. Mikel Arteta hinted at the possible severity of the challenge, but a fitness update has now provided more clarity on the situation.

Club confirms medial collateral ligament injury

According to the Arsenal official website, Ødegaard has suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee and has withdrawn from the Norway squad for their upcoming matches against New Zealand and Israel. He will remain at the Sobha Realty Training Centre throughout the international break, where he will continue to be assessed and treated with the aim of returning to action as soon as possible.

A report by Physio Scout outlined potential recovery timelines: 1–3 weeks for a grade 1 injury, 3–6 weeks for grade 2, and 6–10+ weeks for grade 3. The report noted, however, that a grade 3 injury “appears unlikely.” While the details remain limited, further updates are expected in the coming days and weeks.

A frustrating setback for the Arsenal captain

This is the third injury Ødegaard has suffered in the opening ten games of the season, an unfortunate sequence that has interrupted his form just as he was beginning to find rhythm in the midfield. His absence is a blow to Mikel Arteta’s side, but the availability of Eberechi Eze and youngster Ethan Nwaneri will help to ease the burden during his recovery period.

Ødegaard joins Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Piero Hincapie and Noni Madueke on the sidelines for an indeterminate period.

Arsenal’s summer spending spree really was worth it huh Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…