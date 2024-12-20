Martin Odegaard’s 8/10 masterclass against Palace gives the Gunners hope for a successful run ahead

You can’t tell me otherwise; Martin Ødegaard’s performance in the second half of the Arsenal versus Crystal Palace Carabao Cup clash was his best since returning from injury.

By halftime, it looked as if it was going to be another frustrating night for us Gooners. Palace went into the break with a 1-0 lead—thanks to a Jakub Kiwior error that allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to break the deadlock in just the 4th minute of the game.

Keen for a response in the second half to keep alive our ambitions of finally winning a league cup, coach Mikel Arteta made some changes that turned things around. One of those changes was introducing Martin Ødegaard in place of Ethan Nwaneri.

Ødegaard took the game by storm. As a true game-changer, in just 45 minutes, he provided 2 assists, created 4 chances, completed 2/2 dribbles, and had 42 touches.

Prior to this game, some Gooners had started turning on the Norwegian playmaker, insinuating his levels had dropped. Some felt his decreased influence was why Arsenal were struggling to score from open play in the league. He took that criticism personally.

Ødegaard’s performance versus Palace reminded Gooners that he raises the level of everyone on the pitch as the captain. He has true leadership qualities. Since he came on, the tempo and the sense of urgency increased. That influence saw Gabriel Jesus pick up a hat-trick from his 2 assists and Saka’s. Ex-Gunner Nketiah scored later on, but it couldn’t do much to turn things around for his Palace side.

One would look at Ødegaard’s masterclass and hope it’s the start of his redemption arc.

At Just Arsenal, we gave him an 8/10 match rating. Simon Collings of the Evening Standard also felt he put up an 8/10 performance, calling the Norwegian playmaker’s display a captain’s performance.

Up next for our Gunners is a league clash with the same Crystal Palace. If Ødegaard steps up like he did Wednesday night, then Arsenal are leaving Selhurst Park with a big win, and I doubt most of those goals will be from corners.

With 2 draws in the last 2 league games, Arsenal needs to get back to winning ways ASAP to maintain their grip in the title race.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…