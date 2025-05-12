Martin Ødegaard’s performance is an encouragement for next season

This campaign has been a rough one for Martin Ødegaard. We haven’t seen him anywhere near close to his best all season long and that has contributed negatively to our attacking play overall.

Is Ødegaard’s ankle injury still causing problems?

The more I’ve seen Ødegaard play this campaign the more I believe he hasn’t fully recovered from that ankle injury. The injury which kept him out for two months of the campaign last year certainly took a lot out of the Norwegian as we’ve failed to see him make a proper return since. Apart from his productivity, there’s something off with him physically. He’s not as strong with the ball owing to the fact that he’s become easy to dispossess, much to the frustration of Arsenal fans. Furthermore, he rarely wins his duels shying away and not fully committing to tackles in the first place.

This was the case yet again for much of the first half against Liverpool, but that all changed – at least attacking wise – in the second half.

Ødegaard finding his shooting boots

Ødegaard wasn’t by any means close to his best but his performance was an encouragement for next season. What struck me was his willingness to take more shots, the first of which led directly to our equalizing goal. He could’ve won it late on as well, but his shot was inches wide of the upright. Him taking shots isn’t by any means “impressive” but those that watch him consistently – all of us – will know that he doesn’t like to shoot. It’s almost like he’s allergic to pulling the trigger even in acres of space! This has resulted in a lot of criticism with some suggestions at Mikel Arteta’s rigid system being to blame. Nevertheless, I’m glad he’s starting to find his shooting boots despite it being too little too late.

In addition, one thing I saw a lot more of in that second forty-five were his through balls and this was mostly due to Gabriel Martinelli’s presence at center-forward. With a runner up front, we saw him actively picking his head in an attempt to slip his striker in behind. This is something we haven’t seen as well, but the player isn’t to blame. The lack of a proper no.9 is and that has had a knock on effect on our skipper. Martin Ødegaard will surely profit from having a presence up top who is adept at running in behind.

Like I said before, his performances didn’t pull up any trees but on the balance of things, it should provide encouragement for next season. He is still a quality player who is yet to hit his prime and still has much to offer. Hopefully, Arsenal will sign that missing piece – a no.9 – so that we can see him back to his best creatively!

Over to you gooners, what did you all make of his second half display v Liverpool.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

