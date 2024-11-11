Martin Odegaard’s return has made an instant impact on the Arsenal team

Martin Odegaard has made his long-awaited return to league action since the September international break. A knee injury had sidelined the Norwegian playmaker since September.

We felt his absence deeply, so his return was a significant boost. That being said, would we be higher in the table if we had Odegaard’s services during his absence?

As a Gooner, it must be challenging to feel optimistic about Arsenal’s title challenge when you glance at the Premier League table.

With 28 points, Liverpool leads the way, holding a 5-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City and a 9-point lead over Chelsea, Arsenal, and Nottingham Forest, all tied at 19 points in third place.

Unless Arsenal manages to turn things around and embark on a significant winning streak, it will be increasingly difficult for them to narrow the gap between themselves and the Reds at the top of the table.

The absence of creativity in the final third has been Arsenal’s significant downfall, as was evident against Newcastle and subsequently against Inter Milan.

Watching Arsenal versus Chelsea, however, there was a noticeable difference; suddenly, Arsenal’s attack appeared vibrant; it was just a matter of missed opportunities.

Martin Odegaard’s influence was immediately apparent as he demonstrated his playmaking abilities with a remarkable assist. There’s no one else who can navigate the inside pockets quite like he does.

Although he didn’t lead the Gunners to victory, his outstanding performance conveyed his happiness at returning to the pitch. For weeks, there was a noticeable gap between the attack and midfield. Odegaard effectively connected the midfield to the attack, generating four significant chances, surpassing all other players on the pitch.

Martin Ødegaard's game by numbers vs. Chelsea [RANK]: 100% tackles won (2/2) [🥇]

91% pass accuracy

12/14 final 3rd passes completed [🥈]

4 chances created [🥇]

2 big chances created [🥇]

2 shots

1 assist [🥇] MOTM. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/JGqaG4AXoZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 10, 2024

Observing Odegaard’s remarkable performance at Stamford Bridge after a six-week absence, a Gooner can confidently declare that their season has officially begun.

So Arsenal would have been better off had Odegaard not been injured…

With that assist, the Arsenal skipper achieved his 8th Premier League assist from open play in 2024. In this run, only Cole Palmer (11) and Mo Salah (9) have assisted more in the Premier League.

What a boost it is to have Martin Odegaard back! What do you think?

Sam P

