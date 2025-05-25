Martin Odegaard’s thunderbolt seals 2-1 win for Arsenal over Southampton

Arsenal concluded their Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Southampton at Saint Mary’s this evening. While the title was already out of reach, the Gunners approached the fixture with a strong desire to finish the season on a positive note.

Despite Southampton’s relegation having already been confirmed, the hosts did not make things easy for Mikel Arteta’s side. Matches like this often present unexpected challenges, and this one proved to be no different.

As expected, Arsenal started the game as the dominant team. However, Southampton showed commendable resolve in the early stages, keeping possession well and even matching Arsenal in terms of corner kicks at one point, suggesting a more balanced contest than many would have predicted.

Tierney and Odegaard deliver decisive moments

Arsenal eventually made their superiority count, with Kieran Tierney finding the net shortly before the break to give his side a deserved lead. That goal appeared to place Arsenal on course for breaking the record for the most consecutive final-day wins in Premier League history. It also kept David Raya in the running for the Golden Glove.

Southampton responded with resilience after the interval, however, and drew level through Ross Stewart. That goal not only brought them back into the match but also threatened to derail Arsenal’s bid for both the win and the potential individual accolades.

The Gunners, nonetheless, continued to push forward and apply pressure on a well-organised Southampton backline. Their persistence was eventually rewarded late in the match when Martin Odegaard scored with a powerful effort that beat Aaron Ramsdale to restore the lead and seal the victory.

This result ensures Arsenal finish the season on a high, reaffirming their quality and focus even when the title was no longer in sight. While the campaign ends without silverware, the performance demonstrated the squad’s professionalism and determination to compete until the final whistle.