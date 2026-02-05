Martin Zubimendi has given an update on Mikel Merino’s injury

Mikel Merino may not feature for Arsenal again this season, although there remains hope that he could return before the campaign concludes. The midfielder has missed the club’s last few matches due to injury, with Arsenal carefully managing his fitness during his recovery. While the Gunners would welcome his return as soon as possible, there is currently no certainty that he will play again this term.

This season is particularly important for Merino, with a World Cup scheduled for the summer. He is regarded as one of the most important players in the Spanish national team, and if fully fit, he would be expected to be included in the squad for the tournament in North America. As a result, the midfielder will be eager to recover quickly and regain full fitness ahead of the competition.

Despite his absence, Arsenal remains focused on maintaining strong performances. The team will continue to approach each match to win as many games as possible and ensure they remain the leading side in the country. The squad has shown resilience in recent fixtures, and the club will look to build on that momentum while managing Merino’s situation carefully.

Zubimendi Discusses Merino’s Condition

Martin Zubimendi has spoken about the fitness of his compatriot, offering insight into Merino’s current condition and mindset. Speaking as quoted by Cadenaser, Zubimendi said, “Well, he’s in pain. He’s a very professional person who takes care of himself and always thinks about what’s best for the club. I know he’s the one who’s most hurt, but the damage his injury has done to the club is significant.

“Well, he seems fine, but everyone’s different when they get home. I understand it’s harder than it looks. I know he’ll do everything he can to make it [to the national team], and if he doesn’t, it’ll be a real shame. We’ll see what happens.”

Focus on Recovery and the Season Ahead

Merino’s priority remains his recovery, with both club and country considerations in mind. Arsenal will continue to support his rehabilitation while focusing on their objectives for the remainder of the season, as uncertainty remains over whether he will return to action before the campaign ends.