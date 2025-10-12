Martín Zubimendi lifts the lid on Arsenal’s belief this season

At Arsenal, the belief is palpable: this could finally be their year. The year they get their hands on the Premier League title after three seasons of falling just short.

Three times unlucky

When Mikel Arteta’s side first mounted a serious title challenge in 2022-23, a late-season injury to William Saliba derailed their momentum. In 2023-24, fortune deserted them again as they missed out on the title on the final day, falling short by just two points.

Last season, they threw their hat into the ring once more, determined to bring league glory back to the Emirates. But injuries once again proved decisive. At one stage, Arteta was without his preferred front three. At another, he had to manage without Martin Ødegaard and Saliba. Arsenal’s failure to clinch the title last term was, without doubt, rooted in their injury struggles.

Belief and balance restored

Summer signing Martín Zubimendi has offered a glimpse into the mood inside the club and why this could finally be the breakthrough season.

Speaking to The Guardian, he revealed:

“From what teammates have said to me, the problem was the injuries, that when someone got injured, the team came undone.

This year, the club has invested a lot in having two players in every position.”

Zubimendi and the other new arrivals have already made their mark on Arteta’s evolving project. Arsenal’s deeper, high-quality squad is showing its value.

Despite injuries to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Ødegaard and Saliba, the team has continued to perform and remain competitive on all fronts.

Playing like champions

With 16 points from seven games, Arsenal sit top of the Premier League, one point clear of defending champions Liverpool. They have fought back from adversity – clawing a draw against Manchester City, completing a comeback at St James’ Park, and comfortably dismantling West Ham.

Built on defensive solidity and powered by a revitalised midfield, the Gunners look formidable. If Viktor Gyökeres can rediscover his scoring touch, they may be unstoppable.

After the international break, the objective is clear: maintain momentum, collect points, and stretch the gap between themselves and their rivals. If they do, belief will turn into reality.

Are you feeling the buzz of possibility?

Daniel O

