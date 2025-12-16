Martin Zubimendi misses Arsenal’s return to training. Is he injured?

Arsenal players were given a day off following their victory over Wolves at the weekend, taking advantage of a rare midweek break with no competitive fixture scheduled. The pause has provided Mikel Arteta with an important opportunity to rest key players and carefully manage workloads at a crucial stage of the season. With no immediate match demands, the club is prioritising recovery and injury prevention.

Managing Fitness Amid Injury Concerns

Arsenal has been heavily affected by injuries since the start of the campaign, leaving the squad stretched and forcing careful rotation whenever possible. The team has reached a critical point where protecting available players has become essential to maintaining competitiveness. Although several players remain fit, each matchday squad highlights how many influential figures are currently sidelined. This ongoing situation has increased the importance of proactive fitness management, particularly during periods without fixtures.

Arteta and his staff are keen to avoid further setbacks, especially after a demanding run of matches. Rest days such as this are rare during the season, but can be vital in allowing players to recover both physically and mentally. The focus remains on ensuring those who are available stay in peak condition as the team navigates a congested and challenging schedule.

Zubimendi Absence Explained

Concerns emerged among supporters when Martin Zubimendi was absent from the latest Arsenal training session after the squad returned following the weekend win. The midfielder has been one of the first names on the team sheet in recent weeks, making his absence particularly noticeable. Given Arsenal’s injury record this season, speculation quickly arose over whether he had picked up a problem during the match against Wolves.

However, those fears have been eased, according to Sports View, which reports that Zubimendi has not suffered any physical injury. Instead, his absence from training was a precautionary measure, with his workload being carefully managed by the coaching and medical staff. He was excused from the session as part of a planned recovery approach rather than due to any fitness issue.

The report adds that the midfielder is expected to return for the next training session, suggesting there is no cause for alarm. For Arsenal, this measured approach reflects a broader strategy of protecting key players, ensuring they remain available during an important phase of the season while minimising the risk of further injuries.