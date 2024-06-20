Martinelli admits competition to win title is tough but Arsenal will be better next term

Gabriel Martinelli has admitted that Arsenal understands how tough it is to win the Premier League title after they missed out on it again.

The Gunners have challenged for the crown in back-to-back seasons but have failed to secure the title.

In the 2022/2023 season, it was primarily a two-horse race, with Manchester City chasing them and eventually overtaking the Gunners.

Last season, Liverpool joined the challenge, and the next campaign could be even tougher for Arsenal to win.

They recognise this, and Martinelli insists they are aware of how challenging it is to be England’s champions. He emphasises that they are working hard to achieve that goal next term.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“I think we have to continue as we have been doing. It’s not easy to be champions in the Premier League, even more so if you have City or Liverpool in front of you. We will certainly go into next season stronger and with more confidence to try and win the title.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have come far in our rebuild and have challenged for the title in the last two terms.

Our performance in the last campaign shows this team is closer than ever to winning the title, and we just need a little more to succeed.

However, next term is a different season, and the challenge of being a champion could be tougher than the most recent one.

