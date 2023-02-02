Ornstein reveals Martinelli’s 4.5 year extension with Arsenal- One down, two to go

The transfer window has closed, but Arsenal is not done signing players to new contracts. Arsenal’s winter transfer window was fruitful, with Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, and Jorginho infusing new life into the club’s title bid. Arsenal is improving, and things will only get better if the futures of Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, and Bukayo Saka are secured.

The trio’s contracts expire in 2024, and renewing them will be as good as Arsenal making new signings given how important they are to Arteta’s project. Currently, there is no big news about Saka and Saliba extending their deals, but there is some exciting news about Gabriel Martinelli’s future. According to David Ornstein, Martinelli will soon sign a new Arsenal contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

“The Brazilian has now agreed to fresh terms to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium. The draft deal is in the process of being finalised,” said Ornstein in his Athletic column.

“Martinelli has come to terms on a four-and-a-half-year agreement with the north London side.”

The news about Martinelli is reassuring, and so all Gooners are waiting for a completed deal regarding his new contract before turning their attention to Saliba and Saka, to convince them to pledge their allegiance to Arsenal.

