Martinelli – Arteta is just being careful with his Brazilian jewel

Martinelli’s Minutes Are Not a Problem
Fans are wondering why Martinelli is not playing more these days. They miss the Brazilian’s speed, effort and drive on the flanks and in the middle. He is an exciting young talent with everything to become a complete inside-forward or striker.
However, football is not so straightforward. Some will point to Saka’s minutes as an example of what regular football can do to a youngster’s game. They forget that Saka is not just a technical phenomenon and is already battling Premier League defenders physically with much success. Saka is also more versatile, capable of slotting into so many roles. Martinelli on the other hand has only two positions he can play at a good level and two of those positions are being contested by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette. It is difficult as it is to not play the captain or a 72 million euro acquisition.
That is even going too far. Martinelli is a teenager just coming off a 10 month injury layoff. He was rushed back to play 45 minutes against Manchester City in the league cup and promptly walked off with a limp. His style of play is really exhausting. He runs everywhere and all the time. If his load is not carefully managed, another bad injury will permanently affect his game and Arsenal will lose some of his most promising qualities. That will be disastrous for such a brilliant young lad. It is very much better to be safe than sorry with Martinelli. He is not physically matured yet but he moves about like the Brazilian Ronaldo. Unless we want a similar repeat of that, we must be very patient with him.
He just returned back to full training in January and has sustained another small injury. This is not the time of the season to start trying to get a 19-year-old match fit in record time when you have an abundance of other options. It is not unusual if a player takes a month to fully recover fitness and sharpness after such a long layoff, especially a teenager.
Mikel Arteta sees him as a big talent, don’t worry. The lad plays like a dream for how Arteta wants to play. He hasn’t even played bad upon his return. The coach is just being careful with his Brazilian jewel, as he should be. Martinelli is not Saka. He will play at the right time.
Agboola Israel
Arteta is right .. there is no need of rushing him…He still young. It’s not good for him to end his career like Diaby.. Martinelli runs like Theo Walcott.. Such players often get injuries and they take long to recover..Boss knows when to give that young boy a chance to compete
perfect analysis
Totally agree!
We have at Arsenal precedent of overplaying talented youngsters and running them to the ground, playing them too soon when they return from injury and not allowing them to heal properly and build themselves back up physically to a level that allows avoid. Remember Wilshere? : ) Hell, it might be happening with Smith-Rowe right now to an extent (side note: which is why the Odegaard loan comes at a perfect time btw)
Let’s give time for Gabi to bulk up and strengthen so he can safely be called upon when we will need him not only this season but the next ones.
Arteta want the tried and tested old horses who cannot deliver the goods. If it was not for Emery, Saka wouldn’t be where he is today. Arteta cannot groom youngsters as it’s a norm at City, where he’s coming from. He just wanna buy players, forgetting the one’s at his disposal
If Arteta is trying to protect Martinelli why is he putting the player on the bench? Surely any player on the bench should be ready to play if called on.
There have been opportunities when the player could have come on but Arteta decided not to. Does not make sense to me.
If he is fit, put him on bench. If he is not fit then leave him out
And for what it’s worth, Martinelli will be 10 times the player Nkethia will ever be. Just get this kid fit and get him in the team
He was actually meant to stay out ten months, but I think his layoff was 6 months. His recovery was fast, and though he wants to play and he once said he’s fit.
The doctors and coach are not willing to risk it anymore after risking him in the city and Chelsea game. Thankfully injury he got during that warm up woke them up to the fact that he needs protection.
Okay for context sake, and for people who actually thinks and say I act like I know stuff going on inside the club all the time. I really don’t do that, I just tend to actually take my own time following up genuine reports about the club. I don’t get my stuff from arsenalnews dot com.
There are actually a list of reliable correspondent you could follow regarding the club.
If you do follow up on arsenal news and reports a lot not just rumors, I mean news coming out from the club you’d know that Chris Wheatley is an Arsenal correspondent and he’s reliable even though he’s not on the same Oracle level as Ornstein.
He carried out an interview with Dr Rajpal Brar, DPT, a specialist in sports medicine who regularly posts video explainers on football player injuries to help provide a wider understanding to on the specifics and recovery process.
So as not to use my own words, here’s a part of it.
Chris Wheatley: Dr. Brar, DPT, thanks for your time. Could you talk about the surgery that Gabriel Martinelli underwent over the summer?
Dr Raj: “A cartilage is tissue in your knee joint that helps reduce force and friction. Think of it as a cushion between your knee bones – your femur which is your thigh bone and your shine bone which your tibia.
An arthroscopic procedure is where they take tiny little instruments, cut little holes or ‘portals’ and they go in with a camera and the tools they need to repair what they’re doing.
On the spectrum of surgery it’s considered one of the non-invasive side of things. From my understanding they’ve gone in and repaired what’s damaged, which is not always an option. The fact that he’s had it repaired is a very good sign for his long-term career.
The fact that he’s young and quite fit before is quite beneficial. Arsenal are probably being relatively conservative with him due to the fact that he’s 19 and has a long career ahead of him, so you don’t want to rush him back either.”
But I’m willing to bet you there are still fans who will keep singing Arteta doesn’t like Martinelli or youngsters, Arteta has an issue with Martinelli. He has a big ego.
No one ever wonder why Martinelli is yet to play a single game for the U23 too?
Because Martinelli said he was fit doesn’t mean he can pass himself fit. Someone here the other day said the doctors keep detecting some muscle strain or so that’s why they’re keeping in him out. To the average person, none of this matters. Everyone just want to start a rift between player and coach that’s not there