Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton highlighted their lack of clinical finishing, which ultimately cost them the match (other than the Declan Rice red). The North Londoners had a chance to secure a victory in the first half of the game, given their impressive performance. However, they were unable to capitalise on their dominance.

Following the game, Gooners expressed concern about the goal-scoring situation this season. But they need not worry, as Gabriel Martinelli is confident that Gabriel Jesus’ return will solve any goal-scoring issues. During his interview with Premier League on TikTok, the Arsenal winger stated, “Top goalscorer will be Gabi Jesus. He is an amazing player and he always scores some nice goals, that is my opinion.”

These remarks should instill hope in us, the Arsenal fans. Martinelli has closely watched his compatriot during training and seems to have noticed something unique about the Arsenal 9. Jesus’ impressive physique left many in awe during pre-season, suggesting that he had put in significant effort to ensure he was in top form for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, he sustained an injury early on, but there are reports suggesting that he might make a swift recovery and be in contention to face Tottenham in the NLD after the international break. If Jesus reverts to his previous goal-scoring form prior to the Qatar World Cup, Arsenal will undoubtedly secure league glory.

