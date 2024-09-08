Martinelli backs this striker to be Arsenal’s top scorer (not Havertz)

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton highlighted their lack of clinical finishing, which ultimately cost them the match (other than the Declan Rice red). The North Londoners had a chance to secure a victory in the first half of the game, given their impressive performance. However, they were unable to capitalise on their dominance.
Following the game, Gooners expressed concern about the goal-scoring situation this season. But they need not worry, as Gabriel Martinelli is confident that Gabriel Jesus’ return will solve any goal-scoring issues. During his interview with Premier League on TikTok, the Arsenal winger stated, “Top goalscorer will be Gabi Jesus. He is an amazing player and he always scores some nice goals, that is my opinion.”
These remarks should instill hope in us, the Arsenal fans. Martinelli has closely watched his compatriot during training and seems to have noticed something unique about the Arsenal 9. Jesus’ impressive physique left many in awe during pre-season, suggesting that he had put in significant effort to ensure he was in top form for the upcoming season.
Unfortunately, he sustained an injury early on, but there are reports suggesting that he might make a swift recovery and be in contention to face Tottenham in the NLD after the international break. If Jesus reverts to his previous goal-scoring form prior to the Qatar World Cup, Arsenal will undoubtedly secure league glory.
While he could end up being correct, I suspect Martinelli is perhaps a little biased in his vision and may look up to his fellow countryman Jesus as you might look up to a big brother with extraordinary abilities that you admire.
The triumph of hope over expectation (or reality)? Who knows?
Fitness aside, Jesus will have to improve considerably on his goal scoring efforts from last season to get into double figures this time (Trossard scored three times the number of EPL goals in 2023-24 than Jesus did, often as a sub).
That’s not impossible, but I think there’s a tendency to forget that Jesus has never been a prolific scorer – only reaching double figures three times since joining City back in 2016.
We all hope he’ll be as successful as Martinelli suggests, but I don’t think we should hold our collective breath while waiting – just in case.
Nice to see Martinelli support his teammate; but what did you expect him to say?
1. He’s injury prone and not fit enough to be a reliable starter?
2. Jesus himself said he’s not a goal scorer, so he will suddenly score 20 goals; which he never even managed at City?
Nice to support your teammate, but his past seasons are a more reliable indicator than “hope.”