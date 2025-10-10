Martinelli beats Zubimendi and Gabriel to Arsenal’s September award

Super-sub Gabriel Martinelli has been voted Arsenal’s Player of the Month for September. The Brazilian was expected to be one of the most affected by the club’s summer recruitment drive, with the arrivals of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke threatening his place in the starting eleven. Ten games into the season, that has largely been the case.

However, Martinelli has still made nine appearances so far, missing only one game against Leeds United. A large proportion of those outings have come from the bench, as he has started just four games in all competitions this season. That makes his latest accolade even more impressive.

Martinelli wins with 54 per cent of the vote

As confirmed by the official Arsenal website, Martinelli won 54 per cent of the votes, beating nominees Martin Zubimendi and Gabriel to the award after producing three goal contributions. Interestingly, his only start in September came against Port Vale in the EFL Cup, a match where he didn’t register a goal or assist.

His real impact came as a substitute. Against Athletic Club, he needed just seconds to make his mark, scoring from a quick break in the 72nd minute before setting up Leandro Trossard later in the game. His contributions earned him the Man of the Match award. Days later, he came off the bench again to rescue a late draw against Manchester City.

Fifth career award for the Brazilian

It is the fifth time Martinelli has topped the monthly poll in his Arsenal career, with his previous win coming back in January 2022. That gap perhaps reflects his inconsistent spells in recent years, but this campaign is starting to look different. The added competition appears to have reignited his hunger and sharpness.

Fans will be hoping this healthy rivalry pushes the Gunners towards major silverware this season.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…