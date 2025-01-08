Martinelli believes competing at the top gives Arsenal a chance to be champions

Gabriel Martinelli remains optimistic that Arsenal is edging closer to ending its trophy drought as the team continues to compete at the top of the Premier League table. While the Gunners have been title contenders in recent seasons, they have fallen short on both occasions, with Manchester City ultimately denying them. This year, the challenge comes from Liverpool, who have been in relentless form and are the current favourites to lift the trophy.

Arsenal now faces the daunting task of closing the gap on Liverpool in the second half of the campaign. The Gunners have not started 2025 in great form, which has put them at a disadvantage. However, Martinelli is confident that staying in and around the top positions gives Arsenal the opportunity to eventually become champions, even if it may require continued perseverance.

Reflecting on Arsenal’s progress, Martinelli, who has been part of the teams that came so close to winning the title in the past two seasons, told Globo:

“We have been fighting for titles for a few years, hitting the goalposts, but knowing that it is a process and that we are on the right path. Always being among the first placed is important, because at some point the achievement comes. This will be another year of the Premier League being played until the end, and we will try to maintain the pace to win the title.”

Martinelli’s comments underline the importance of persistence and consistency in Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware. The Brazilian believes the team is heading in the right direction and that success is inevitable if they continue to challenge at the top. However, closing the gap on Liverpool will require the Gunners to improve significantly in the coming months.

While optimism remains, there is an acknowledgment that Arsenal may still lack the final push needed to cross the finish line as champions. The second half of the season presents an opportunity to prove otherwise, but it will demand greater effort and sharper performances to ensure that the team’s title challenge remains alive.