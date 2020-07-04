Martinelli claims Arsenal ‘is united’ before naming two stars he ‘can’t thank enough’

Gabriel Martinelli signed a new deal this week, before expressing his delight in extending his stay with Arsenal FC.

The Brazilian has been amongst our top performers this season, despite making the jump from the fourth tier in his home country to what is widely described as the best league in world football only last summer.

Martinelli has quickly become a fans favourite at the club, and has revealed how everyone around has made him feel like ‘family’ since making the switch.

“It’s as if we are a family and everyone is united,” Martinelli told Arsenal FC.

“Everyone chats to everyone and you have players like Aubameyang or Lacazette, who are top footballers, but they’re great people as well.

“Emi Martinez and David Luiz as well. I can’t thank them enough for helping me settle in and I’m grateful to God for this opportunity.

“[Mikel Arteta] helped me so much since he took over. As I’ve said before, when the ball is in midfield, I have to shape my body correctly to head towards goal.

“He’s helped me in many areas, so I think he’ll be very important in terms of my development at Arsenal. I hope to contribute with lots of goals, assists, good performances and results for the club.”

Mikel Arteta has come in for praise from a number of circles since taking up the helm in December, and while he wasn’t a part of the team when we made the move to bring him to the club, he has already made an impact on the youngster.

Martinelli and Arteta have all the ingredients to return our club to become the Premier League giants we were not too long ago, and I can’t wait to see the pair flourish for our side.

Is there any doubt that the Brazilian has the potential to be the best in the world? Is there any better coach to try and help him get there than Mikel Arteta?

Patrick