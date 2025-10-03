Martinelli: Competition makes Arsenal stronger under Arteta and Berta

The Kroenkes went all out to hand Andrea Berta a war chest, allowing him to deliver Mikel Arteta the kind of dream transfer window the Spaniard openly admitted he had never experienced before.

And rightly so. Bringing in Viktor Gyökeres, Christian Nørgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapié, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Martín Zubimendi, all top-tier talents capable of starting games, to an already formidable Arsenal side was always going to spell trouble for opponents.

If one thing was clear heading into this season, it was that Arsenal now boast a squad brimming with quality. It was shaping up to be a battle of the fittest, with the Gunners hoping that, at the fourth time of asking, they might finally lay their hands on glory.

While some buckle under pressure, Gabriel Martinelli has made it clear he thrives on it.

Martinelli welcomes the competition

As reported by The Guardian, the Brazilian spoke candidly about the fierce competition for places and why it serves the greater good:

“It’s the same in the national team for me,” Martinelli said. “I’m not going to complain to have Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo and Raphinha playing with me. I’m really happy to have them there, and I’m happy to have the players that we have here, as well.

“We play for Arsenal. We have to use every single one that is available. So, if someone gets injured, we’re going to try to use someone else. This is why we have a huge squad right now.”

Spot on.

Martinelli nails it. Arsenal did not just build a deep squad for the sake of competition; they did it to maintain standards even when injuries strike, a problem that derailed their campaign last season.

Rediscovering form and fighting spirit

Now playing more of a game-changing role, Martinelli looks to be rediscovering his mojo with three goals and an assist in five games. He is someone fellow Gooners will look up to not just for his resurgence, but for his mindset.

His response to the threat to his place in the team perfectly embodies the fighting spirit Arteta demanded when he greenlit those high-calibre signings last summer.

