Martinelli delivers an update from Dubai despite long-term injury claims

Gabriel Martinelli has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action at Arsenal for some time.

The Gunners have been performing well recently, with the exception of a 2-0 loss at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. Throughout their positive run, Martinelli has been one of their key players, consistently contributing with his pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability. His form has made him an important part of the team, and his absence is sure to be felt.

After the injury to Bukayo Saka, Martinelli found himself playing more regularly on the right wing, a role he adapted to well. Unfortunately, he has now joined Saka on the sidelines, further depleting Arsenal’s attacking options. The Brazilian winger has been an integral part of the team since he broke into Arsenal’s first team, and fans have always eagerly anticipated his performances. His energy and work ethic have made him a fan favourite, and his injury is a major blow to the squad.

The attacker is understandably disappointed to have suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for more than a month. For a player who has been in such fine form, the timing of the injury is particularly frustrating. Martinelli’s absence means Arsenal will have to adjust their attacking setup in the coming weeks, but the club will be hoping that the rest of the squad can step up in his absence.

Currently, the Gunners are in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp, where Martinelli is not expected to participate. Despite being sidelined, he has not been left behind in London. The Brazilian winger shared a story on Instagram showing he is still with the group, supporting his teammates as he focuses on a speedy recovery.

Although Martinelli’s injury is a significant setback for the team, there is hope that Saka could return to action soon, which would ease the burden of his absence. With the Englishman potentially back in the fold, Arsenal will be better equipped to cope with the loss of Martinelli.

While the Gunners will miss the Brazilian winger’s contributions, they are confident that the squad has the depth and quality to continue performing well in his absence.