Martinelli details what Arsenal needs to break down stubborn clubs

Gabriel Martinelli has opened up on how Arsenal can continue to win matches against teams that park the bus against them.

Mikel Arteta’s side often bosses possession in games, with many clubs happy to let them play while plotting to hurt them via a counterattack.

This worked against Arsenal in matches against Everton and Brentford, among others, but the Gunners defeated Leicester City at the weekend, even though the Foxes employed a similar tactic.

After the fixture, Martinelli said via Standard Sport:

“When we get in the final third, we need to be composed and keep going to find the right pass and the right player in the right position.

“I think we need to be patient.

“I think most of the games we have the ball all of the time and we need to just be patient, keep going and going. This is what we did today [against Leicester].”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will meet clubs who employ different formations in an entire league season and must be prepared to win regardless.

It is never easy to be at the top of the league table because everyone wants to drag you down.

However, our players have done well so far and we expect them to continue winning more games to remain there by the end of the season.

