Martinelli extends an amazing Arsenal record after returning to scoring

Martinelli has faced criticism this season for not delivering enough goals, but recent performances suggest he is turning the corner. With Saka sidelined, Arsenal desperately needs other players to step up, and Martinelli has shown he is ready to shoulder that responsibility.
His goal against Brentford not only contributed to Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title but also extended an incredible personal record at the club. According to Arsenal Media, Martinelli has now scored 47 goals for Arsenal, and the Gunners have never lost a game in which he has found the net.
Of the 41 matches where Martinelli has scored, Arsenal has won 35 and drawn 6. This remarkable statistic underscores just how impactful the Brazilian is when he gets on the scoresheet. Martinelli’s ability to deliver in crucial moments has been a hallmark of his Arsenal career since he joined the club in 2019.
The 23-year-old forward has always been a player who thrives on big moments. Whether it’s a decisive goal in a tight game or a stunning solo effort, Martinelli has consistently proven his worth. His work rate, directness, and flair make him a constant threat, and his performances are vital as Arsenal battles Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.
Manager Mikel Arteta will be counting on Martinelli to maintain his form in the second half of the season. The Gunners are firmly in the title race, and every point matters as they look to capitalise on any slip-ups from Liverpool.
Martinelli’s importance to Arsenal goes beyond his goals. His tireless pressing, ability to beat defenders, and knack for creating chances make him an integral part of Arteta’s system. With Saka unavailable, Martinelli’s influence will only grow as Arsenal seeks to remain in contention for domestic and European glory.
Great Post admin Martin, a timely one as well.
Why a section of our fan base can’t see how the left hand side of our squad is forever being changed due to injuries and therefore affecting Martinelli is a mystery to me.
Like Martin, I’m expecting him to step up even more and Sterling to support him on the other wing.
so i’ll be one of those then – our left side has underperformed for nearly 2 years now, and Martinelli lack of development is part of that
don’t get me wrong, I was a massive fans a few years ago, remember well Martinelli explosive pace embarrassing TTA
Martinelli is overdue a run of “decisive goals” and I will be overjoyed to see him “thrive on big moments” as Arsenal need to see a lot more of that in the coming months without Saka
If only the left back (whoever that may be) could return the support that Martinelli gives, then we might get to see Martinelli of two seasons ago.
That is a big part of the issue, MO drifts right and helps Saka as well as the support from timber.
Martenelli gets no help on the left and is always alone.
Xaka and back when fit ESR provided that support and Martenelli was playing really well.
Yep! Compared to Saka he’s being short changed, but still keeps going throughout the game until subbed off.
yeah and i think the summer recruitment of Calafiori and Merino was intended to address that with added power and drive on the left – has quite worked out that way yet due to variety of reasons – these next two months would be a good time to start seeing that
the other often overlooked change of 2 years ago is opponents increasing deploying an XI behind the ball ultra-defensive low block – that is intended to close down any space for Arsenal forwards to work in, this is particularly effective against a speed merchant like Martinelli
the low block is now a common feature, regrettably there is little evidence Martinelli has developed his game to counter this new reality, that is perhaps part of fans frustration
@Sws
I do think that Odegaard always gluing himself to the Right is also a factor as to why Martinelli never gets the numbers Saka get.
But on the other hand Martinelli just seems to be very one dimensional, “Head down and runs like a headless chicken” a lot of the time. Because how come that since Trossard joined he seems to get himself more goals on that left side than Martinelli.
The likes of Saka, Jesus, Trossard, Nwaneri etc seem to be much more technically talented than Martinelli. They are very tricky while Martinelli is more like your old school: Runner, Fast, quick, energetic, direct and do a lot of crossing the ball into the box / whip / fizz it in kind of winger. But most of Martinelli’s crosses are poor too..
The left back 2 years ago was mainly zinchenko, who was famously playing as an inverted fullback – and few would say he should be starting. If support on the left side really is the issue, then the loss of xhaka is far more likely to be the issue.
There is not an Arsenal player who works harder for the cause than Martinelli.Since Arteta switched to the inverted species of LB the space created by a conventional full back is rarely available, and as a consequence, Martinelli is invariably marked by more than one opponent..The solution to getting more out of him is for the Manager to revert to a more conventional overlapping LB, but sadly Arteta,s obsession with inversion seems to be a permanent feature.
Odegaard probably deserves a mention on that front
overlapping left back sending crosses in to the box or byline cut backs across the 6 yard box is not the sort thing Martinelli thrives on due to zero aerial ability and too rarely in the 6 yard box
and if Martinelli can’t develop his game for inversion then regrettably he will become the next Tierney – then just get a left winger who can as that is “permanent feature” as you put it
@Grandad.
Or may be sadly some fans obsession with conventional wisdom, obsession with a traditional / conversational LB etc seems to be a permanent feature.
Some fans seem to prefer the conversational LB etc while Arteta seems to prefer inversion.
What to do? 🙏
Martinelli’s best season, when he scored 15 league goals, was after Tierney was frozen out and just when arteta started using an inverted fullback (zinchenko)… A conventional fullback *might* help him now, but it’s evidently not the reason for martinelli’s relatively poor form.
Of course, the overlapper would draw a defender away from Martinelli, giving him extra room to work in.
Doesn’t seem to have trained on and lost some pace. Our left side needs a left footed winger and one with a brain. Or Martinelli to get back to the form of previous seasons.
@ken 1945 – do you see any validity in responses above?
I certainly agree with the views of Grandad, Jax, Sws and those who watches Martinelli playing with proper support against Brentford.
Do you see any validity in those I mentioned?
Grandad, Jax and Sws comments definitely as always
over to you for “thrives in big moments” and “decisive goal in tight games”