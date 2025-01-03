Martinelli extends an amazing Arsenal record after returning to scoring

Gabriel Martinelli is beginning to find his rhythm again after a challenging start to the season. The Brazilian forward scored in Arsenal’s recent victory over Brentford, marking his second goal in the last three matches. This return to form couldn’t come at a better time for the Gunners, who are missing the influential Bukayo Saka through injury.

Martinelli has faced criticism this season for not delivering enough goals, but recent performances suggest he is turning the corner. With Saka sidelined, Arsenal desperately needs other players to step up, and Martinelli has shown he is ready to shoulder that responsibility.

His goal against Brentford not only contributed to Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title but also extended an incredible personal record at the club. According to Arsenal Media, Martinelli has now scored 47 goals for Arsenal, and the Gunners have never lost a game in which he has found the net.

Of the 41 matches where Martinelli has scored, Arsenal has won 35 and drawn 6. This remarkable statistic underscores just how impactful the Brazilian is when he gets on the scoresheet. Martinelli’s ability to deliver in crucial moments has been a hallmark of his Arsenal career since he joined the club in 2019.

The 23-year-old forward has always been a player who thrives on big moments. Whether it’s a decisive goal in a tight game or a stunning solo effort, Martinelli has consistently proven his worth. His work rate, directness, and flair make him a constant threat, and his performances are vital as Arsenal battles Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be counting on Martinelli to maintain his form in the second half of the season. The Gunners are firmly in the title race, and every point matters as they look to capitalise on any slip-ups from Liverpool.

Martinelli’s importance to Arsenal goes beyond his goals. His tireless pressing, ability to beat defenders, and knack for creating chances make him an integral part of Arteta’s system. With Saka unavailable, Martinelli’s influence will only grow as Arsenal seeks to remain in contention for domestic and European glory.