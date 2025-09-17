Martinelli extends his personal impressive record in Arsenal’s history books

Gabriel Martinelli once again proved his value to Arsenal in the Champions League last night, coming off the bench to score and provide an assist in a 2-0 victory over Athletic Club. His contribution not only secured three points for the Gunners but also extended an extraordinary personal record that underlines his importance to the team.

Goals are, of course, vital in football, often determining the difference between winning trophies and falling short. Yet it is not uncommon for a player to score and still end up on the losing side. What sets Martinelli apart is that Arsenal have never lost a game in which he has found the net. This makes his goals particularly decisive, carrying with them an assurance of positive results.

Martinelli’s Remarkable Streak

As revealed by Arsenal Media, the Brazilian forward has now scored in 46 matches without Arsenal suffering defeat in any of them. Across those fixtures, the club recorded 38 victories and 8 draws, with Martinelli contributing an impressive 52 goals. This run establishes him as the only player in Arsenal’s history to maintain such a streak, highlighting both his consistency and his impact.

The latest example came at a crucial time, when Arsenal were in need of inspiration against a determined Athletic Club. Introduced from the bench, Martinelli rose to the occasion with a goal and an assist, once again demonstrating his ability to alter the course of a match.

An Essential Player for Arsenal

This record shows why Martinelli is considered such a vital asset. His goals are not only frequent but also synonymous with positive outcomes for the team. While football is never entirely predictable, the fact that Arsenal have never lost a match in which he has scored is a remarkable testament to his influence.

For the Gunners, this pattern offers both reassurance and motivation as they continue to compete on multiple fronts. Draws may occasionally occur, but as long as defeats remain absent when Martinelli is on the scoresheet, his value cannot be overstated. The hope now is that his scoring form continues, providing the goals and momentum needed to push Arsenal towards further success.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…