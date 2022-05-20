Martinelli given big boost by Arteta for next season

Arsenal winger handed a new number

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli has been handed a new number, after the club unveiled their 2022/23 home kit.

The Brazilian has sported the number 35 since his arrival from Brazil in the summer of 2019. Now he will don the all-new 11 number.

This might be a hint towards a more important role in the first team of the Gunners for the majestic 20-year-old, and is a sign of confidence from Mikel Arteta.

🥁 Introducing our new number 1️⃣1️⃣ for next season… Congratulations, Gabi 👏 🇧🇷 @GabiMartinelli pic.twitter.com/7FaGTTcij7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022

Number 11 has been previously worn by Lucas Torreira, Mesut Ozil, Andre Santos and Carlos Vela, after Robin Van Persie was the holder of it for a number of years, before them.

Last season it was worn by Martin Odegaard, during his temporary switch to the Emirates Stadium, from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

After making a permanent switch to the North London last summer, the Norwegian international switched to number eight which left number 11 vacant this season.

After giving number 11 to Martinelli, Arsenal now boast some of the most important team numbers in the hands of the youngsters.

Bukayo Saka holds the iconic number 7, while Emile Smith Rowe is the keeper of number 10.

This clearly states one thing: Arsenal is a club who trusts young players.

Judging his performances this season, Martinelli clearly deserves a more important first-team number in the squad.

📺 Jurgen Klopp on Gabriel Martinelli: "Martinelli, by the way, everyone should remember that name. Outstanding player." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/gjGmY1NPXJ — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 20, 2022

This season he’s had 11 goal contributions from 35 appearances. His lung-bursting runs are also a constant menace to the opposition back-line.

Although several clubs are interested in landing the Brazilian in the upcoming transfer window, it will not be a rational move from Arsenal’s standpoint.

They won’t be able to make progress in their project if they keep selling their future stars.

Yash Bisht

Learn more about your club – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season