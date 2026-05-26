Gabriel Martinelli has been at Arsenal for seven years and has finally secured his first league title as an Arsenal player after several years of disappointment.

The Brazilian has played an important role in the success story at the Emirates Stadium since joining the club and has consistently performed well whenever he features for the Gunners. This has not been his strongest season in an Arsenal shirt, yet he still contributed to ensuring the team finished the campaign as champions of England.

Title Success at Arsenal

Martinelli’s contribution has been part of a wider team development that has seen Arsenal compete strongly across several seasons, building consistency and resilience in key moments of the campaign.

The attacker has reflected on the achievement and the collective effort behind it, emphasising how meaningful the title win is for everyone involved in the club. He expressed his delight at being part of history and said via Arsenal Media:

“It feels amazing. Winning the Premier League is something we’ve been trying to do for the past few years and we did it this year. It means a lot to everyone in the football club, not just the players, but the staff, the fans and every single person that works in the training ground, the stadium. Everyone deserves this moment and everyone is part of it.”

Martinelli on Winning the League

The statement underlines the unity within the squad and the importance of contributions from players and staff across the club during the campaign. It highlights how sustained collective effort led to success.

Martinelli will now look to build on this achievement as Arsenal prepare for the next season, aiming to maintain their position at the top of English football.