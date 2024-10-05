Martinelli hails ‘unbelievable’ teammate for his performance against Southampton

Bukayo Saka was once again pivotal to Arsenal’s success as the Gunners defeated Southampton earlier today.

Saka delivered two assists and scored a goal, marking one of his best performances of the season so far.

The Englishman has become one of the most reliable players in European football, and Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on one of his assists to score.

The Brazilian, who has had a challenging season in front of goal, was thrilled to be back on the scoresheet.

He credited Arsenal’s stand-in captain, Saka, for setting him up to score another crucial goal for the club.

Martinelli said to Arsenal Media:

“We know when someone opens the ball up, we know the areas that we need to go.

“It was an unbelievable ball from B, and I was there – a really good moment for me and a nice goal. I just tried to put it down, and I’m really happy with the goal.

“He’s a really nice guy as well so we’re really happy to have him here as one of the captains. He’s unbelievable, one of the best players in the world right now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is such an important player for us and his fitness could be the difference between success and failure for us this season.

His humility will also serve him well as he looks to attain legendary status in the game, but for now, we need him to keep delivering goals and assists so that we can win some trophies.

