Gabriel Martinelli, the Brazilian and Arsenal winger, has shared his thoughts on the just-concluded 2023–24 league campaign. He understands the disappointment of losing the title race, but he remains optimistic and finds reasons to be positive.

“I’d like to thank our fans,” Martinelli told the Brazilian ESPN. “I’d like to thank everyone who supported us, who sent messages, who made it to the stadium. We’re proud of that support. We were a little sad; we wanted to win the Premier League.”

He admits that they were eager to make up for a disappointing end to last season (2022–23), when a string of poor results ultimately cost them the league.

“The whole team and the fans wanted to win because of what happened last year. This year we also had an excellent season again,” he said.

He believes when it mattered, they stepped up, and that showed their fighting spirit even if the competition was tighter. “But these are things that happen in football, especially competing with City and Liverpool, one of the best teams in the world,” he said.

He thinks it’s pretty cool that they made it back to Champions League football after 6 years and feels like they gave it their all, but were just unlucky to get eliminated in the quarters.

“We can’t discard the year; we can’t say it wasn’t good, because it was excellent,” Martinelli stated. “After years out of the Champions League, we played, we faced Bayern Munich. Maybe we lacked a little luck in some games. City, everyone knows how strong they are. But I was happy with my team and our season.”

Martinelli’s remarks show how ambitious Arsenal is. They definitely seem to want to be at the top and stay there, constantly striving for success. Many Arsenal fans are optimistic about the team’s prospects for next season, and players like Martinelli, with their positive attitudes, are seen as key to overtaking Man City….

