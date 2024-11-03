Martinelli Arteta
Martinelli has not progressed and Arsenal need to upgrade next summer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In the summer, Arsenal expressed a strong desire to sign a dynamic winger who could enhance the Gunners’ winger options. Despite the last-minute signing of Raheem Sterling, his lack of impact thus far suggests the Gunners never truly acquired the winger they desired.

Other than Saka and Martinelli (on a good day), Arsenal don’t have another top winger. Therefore, the possibility of reviving a move for another top winger in 2025 is not ambiguous.
Well, if Gabriel Martinelli was trying to persuade the Gunners not to sign another top winger, who may be a big threat to his starting spot, he couldn’t afford to have performances like the one against Newcastle.
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Tino Livramento of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Arsenal FC at St James’ Park on November 02, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
While many have singled out Leandro Trossard’s disaster class on Saturday, Martinelli also performed poorly. In the 61 minutes he was on the pitch, he failed to have a shot on target, and he completed just one successful dribble. Sad to say, but Livramento had him in his pocket all game. The Brazilian failed to rise up to the occasion when he needed to.
He still deserves an opportunity to demonstrate his abilities. However, I believe Arsenal will be wise enough to identify his upgrade come 2025. Similar to Saka on the right wing, the Gunners require a quality winger who can outmuscle his opponent, generate goal-scoring opportunities, and contribute with goals.
The importance of the upcoming winter transfer window for Mikel Arteta is becoming clearer by the day. Arsenal’s decision-makers must make a significant investment in their attack, given its evident lack of quality. Given the almost net zero spend last summer because of the nearly balanced signings and exits, the Gunners have the opportunity to make a significant addition in the summer.
The only question that remains is, which winger will they target? Brentford Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo are probably the names that come to mind.

Daniel O

  1. I think we need to upgrade in a number of areas. Martinelli definitely needs to step up and it’s up to him but the same standards should also be applied to the manager.

  2. A few things need to happen;
    – Jesus, Zink & Sterling need to go
    – Gabi & Leo are back up wingers
    – New proper LW & ST
    – back up for Ode(we had Emile)
    – Partey needs back up CDM

    I still would like to see how we play with a fully fit squad soon this season.

  3. The rumors regarding Leroy Sane seem to persist, but the one we should have got was Neto who went to Chelsea ( where else?). I had my doubts because of his injuries but he looks great at the moment. We can probably get Mudryk for a fiver now😊. Jokes aside, Martinelli is a major disappointment, he just hasn’t progressed, in fact he has regressed.

