LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on December 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli reached a significant milestone as he came on as a second-half substitute during Arsenal’s match against Brighton.

The Brazilian attacker has been a consistent presence for Arsenal since joining the club, delivering numerous standout performances. Although he could not inspire the Gunners to another goal in the match against Brighton, Arsenal Media highlighted that this appearance marked his 200th game for the club.

Of these 200 appearances, Martinelli has started 141 matches, with the remaining 59 coming as a substitute. His playing record shows he has featured most frequently in the Premier League, with 146 appearances, while 32 have come in European competitions. Additionally, Martinelli has played 13 matches in the League Cup, eight in the FA Cup, and one in the Community Shield.

At just 23 years old, Martinelli’s impressive fitness record has been instrumental in allowing him to reach this milestone so early in his career. His durability and consistent availability have made him an integral part of Arsenal’s plans, and he remains a vital player for the team.

Reflecting on his contributions, it is clear that Martinelli is one of Arsenal’s most important players. Reaching 200 appearances at such a young age underlines his value to the squad and his potential for even greater achievements in the future. While the club will expect more productivity from him as he continues to develop, this milestone is a testament to his talent and dedication.

Martinelli’s journey so far has been remarkable, and his consistent performances have ensured his place as one of Arsenal’s key figures. The club and its supporters will undoubtedly look forward to many more memorable moments from him in the years to come.

