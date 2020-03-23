Martinelli: ‘I want to repay Arsenal and become club legend’

Arsenal fans can rejoice in the thought that wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli is keen to become a club legend, who wants to repay Arsenal for the chance they’ve taken on him.

The news will be a relief to those who are currently devastated about reports claiming tha Piere-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave the club, with a number of rivals linked with his signature.

Too many times has our club’s ambition failed to match that of our better players since we underwent our transition period whilst building the Emirates stadium, but we can all hope that our club is set to undergo a new era in football with Mikel Arteta, and Martinelli could be key to that.

The Brazilian is still only 18 years-of-age but is already a fans favourite in North London, and I can’t wait to see what is to come from him next season, and it is hugely pleasing to hear that he is just as excited to continue his career with us, eyeing a big trophy haul with the club also.

“I want to win the Champions League and lots of domestic titles to make Arsenal’s fans very happy,” the Brazilian told FFT.

“They deserve the best – not only the supporters but all of the club’s staff. I’d like to give back to the club after everything they’ve done for me so far and, as a result, become a Gunners legend.”

Martinelli was then asked what it was like to come from the fourth tier in Brazilian football, to joining up with Arsenal.

“When I turned up it was lunchtime, and only Aubameyang was sat at the table,” He says. “My first thought was, ‘F**k!’”

“I sat next to him, a bit shy, but as Auba speaks Spanish, he struck up a conversation and asked where I was from. We had a nice chat. He had met a random guy from another country, but was so kind and wished me luck.

“After that, there were some pre-season assessments at the gym. All the players were there: [Mesut] Ozil, [Alexandre] Lacazette, Auba… but I couldn’t speak a word of English. ‘Oh my god’ was my initial reaction.”

The youngster has clearly taken to the English almost as much as he has to the Arsenal way of playing, and I’m sure I’m not alone in hoping he continues the way he has been.

Should Arsenal build the team around Martinelli and our young future stars? Does he have what it takes to fire us to the top again?

Patrick