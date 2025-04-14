Martinelli insists Brentford player could have broken his leg

Gabriel Martinelli has expressed his concern over a dangerous tackle from Christian Nørgaard during Arsenal’s Premier League match against Brentford, suggesting the challenge could have resulted in a serious injury.

The Arsenal forward was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from the Brentford midfielder, which sparked immediate reactions from supporters and commentators alike. Despite the force and recklessness of the tackle, Nørgaard was only shown a yellow card by the match official. This decision has since caused debate, with many Arsenal fans believing a red card would have been more appropriate given the potential severity of the incident.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Martinelli avoided serious injury and was able to continue playing. However, the Brazilian was visibly frustrated by the nature of the challenge and did not hide his feelings when asked about the incident following the match.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Martinelli said, “I didn’t see that again but in my opinion, in the moment, if my foot was on the floor he could break my leg.

“He said he didn’t mean it, I believe him, but still, you know, he could have [broken] my leg.

“For me, it was red. I need to see it again to be sure. But yeah, for me, it was nasty.”

The tackle has reignited discussions about consistency in officiating and the interpretation of dangerous play in the Premier League. Incidents like this, when only met with a yellow card, raise legitimate concerns about player safety and whether referees are taking the appropriate actions to protect players from reckless challenges.

Arsenal supporters have become increasingly vocal when it comes to perceived injustices on the pitch, and many view incidents like this as examples of leniency towards opponents that could have serious consequences.

Martinelli is a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s squad, particularly as Arsenal continue to push on multiple fronts both domestically and in Europe. Ensuring the fitness of key players like him will be essential in the coming weeks, and such tackles only serve to increase anxiety over the physical toll of the season.