‘My whole life’ – Wonderkid insists that he never wants to leave Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has claimed that he would stay at Arsenal for his entire ‘life’, whilst confirming that the club’s focus at present is to qualify for the Champions League.
The Brazilian showed amazing patience after a long-term injury hampered his playing time, but he took his chance with both hands when it came this term, and has been keeping our top goalscorer Emile Smith Rowe benched in recent months.
While we have the strong possibility of climbing up into fourth with a win this weekend, whilst we could still hold a three-match advantage over our rivals, Martinelli admits that his side’s focus is on finishing in the top four.
“We have a young group, we have a lot of time ahead of us, players with a lot of quality, I think we will achieve great things,” He told ESPN via the DailyMail.
“Our focus is the Champions League. Fighting for that top four. A club like Arsenal has to be in the Champions League. It’s our total focus.
“We always want more. Of course, Arsenal are a giant team.
“If I can, I’ll stay here my whole life. I want to conquer things, as I said, I want to stay here and win titles, with these wonderful fans, my team-mates.”
I don’t see why any of our young players would want to leave at present, but the fear will always be that the players ambition outgrows the clubs, but with the hierarchy in charge at present, that doesn’t appear to be close to an issue.
Could you see Martinelli staying to become a club legend? Could Saka and Emile Smith Rowe stay also?
Patrick
That is the positive impact Mikel is having on the young lads, helping them to improve and silently doing his job. We are blessed to have Mikel with us. Hope the naysayers show Mikel the bare minimum respect he deserves for turning around things in span of two years, while the so called world class managers fled/got sacked trying to improve their situations – Jose, Rafa, Carlo, etc.
So glad to hear this from the young Brazilian. He along with Saka, ESR, Ode, White, Gabriel, Tierney and Ramsdale will constitute the core of Arsenal FC for a long long time and may they be as successful as the Invincibles. Also, we have the likes of Patino, Hutchinson, Marcelo Flores and Biereth in the waiting so the future really looks great.
Don’t mind their obsession with the so called ‘experienced’ managers making it look as if they’ve never tasted defeat or been able to turn around a club in crisis fortunes,i don’t blame them i guess they just can’t see that arsenal’s case requires a complete rebuild cos if not we will never be able to contend for the pl in the next 50 years. Martinelli just poured cold water on the transfer rumours linking him away and also hinted on the team’s aim this season which is top four,this has made my day,Bs7 and esr will definitely stay cos they once stated in an interview that the pl is ‘coming home’.COYG
Thank you Mikel Arteta.Thats exactly what we missing