‘My whole life’ – Wonderkid insists that he never wants to leave Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has claimed that he would stay at Arsenal for his entire ‘life’, whilst confirming that the club’s focus at present is to qualify for the Champions League.

The Brazilian showed amazing patience after a long-term injury hampered his playing time, but he took his chance with both hands when it came this term, and has been keeping our top goalscorer Emile Smith Rowe benched in recent months.

While we have the strong possibility of climbing up into fourth with a win this weekend, whilst we could still hold a three-match advantage over our rivals, Martinelli admits that his side’s focus is on finishing in the top four.

“We have a young group, we have a lot of time ahead of us, players with a lot of quality, I think we will achieve great things,” He told ESPN via the DailyMail.

“Our focus is the Champions League. Fighting for that top four. A club like Arsenal has to be in the Champions League. It’s our total focus.

“We always want more. Of course, Arsenal are a giant team.

“If I can, I’ll stay here my whole life. I want to conquer things, as I said, I want to stay here and win titles, with these wonderful fans, my team-mates.”

I don’t see why any of our young players would want to leave at present, but the fear will always be that the players ambition outgrows the clubs, but with the hierarchy in charge at present, that doesn’t appear to be close to an issue.

Could you see Martinelli staying to become a club legend? Could Saka and Emile Smith Rowe stay also?

Patrick

