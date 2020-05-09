Martinelli is already an Arsenal leader aged just 18

It is amazing to think that a year ago Arsenal fans had not even heard of the young Brazilian Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva, who was playing in the 4th tier of Brazilian football with the little known Ituano side.

Fast forward to now and Martinelli has taken the Premier League by storm, having scored ten goals for the Gunners and named as the 6th most exiting young player in the world.

He has certainly impressed most fans and pundits, but more importantly he is highly regarded by his new Arsenal team-mates as well, despite his tender years. Listen to what our Number One Bernd Leno had to say about him on SoccerAM: “He can become a world-class player,”

“World-class 100 per cent because he has talent, he has quality but I think his biggest strength is his mentality.

“He is working unbelievably.

“I remember in our bad time when we struggled a lot, he was working so hard, he was one of the leaders and at 18 years-old he came from nowhere, nobody knew him before and to play like this, to behave like this is very good to see.

“I think if he keeps going like this he will be an unbelievable player.”

This is one of most exciting signings for years, and when you think that he only cost us a reported 6million GBP then I think we need to congratulate our scouting team. Can you imagine how much he is worth on the transfer market today?