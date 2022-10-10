Martinelli is happy at Arsenal and says “I want to stay, of course”

This young Arsenal side are in incredible form and with Arteta and Edu building a squad of young players that can only improve togerther and challenge for trophies for many, many years, it is imperative that the Gunners keep the core of their side so they can grow and mature together.

Most of them have long contracts already, but all the talk right now is about extending three very important prts of Arteta’s jigsaw in Saliba, Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, who are all currently intalks with the Gunners heirarchy about extending their contracts.

I am sure they will all be promised amazing wages if they moved to bigger clubs, so Arsenal will have to offer them extremely improved contracts to stay, but they are also going to be thinking of how successful they can be if they stay together as well, as every player dreams of winning trophies.

Everything is certainly going brilliantly at the moment, and William Saliba has told us that he only ever wanted to play for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka is a Gooner through and through and Martinelli is enjoying playing with his strike partners, and of course his fellow Brazilian Jesus. Gabi told the Mirror: “It’s amazing to play alongside them and I am so happy to have the opportunity to play with them. I think Arsenal is a big club and we have a lot of good players,”

“Jesus is a great guy, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well. He is always trying to help me and all the players. He is 25 but he has a lot of experience, and everyone loves him. I think we are getting better with each game, you guys can see. We have a lot of time to improve, and I think we have great quality, and I think we can do more.”

All Arsenal fans are hoping that Arteta can keep this excellent group of young players together for many successful years, and Martinelli is one of our superstars right now.

So do you think he will sign a new contract? This is what he said: “I think it’s my best season here at Arsenal. I’m so happy for this moment. Of course, I want to stay. We are talking. Let’s see what is going to happen. But I want to stay, of course.”

Well it is obvious that his fellow players want him to stay, all the fans are begging him to sign, he says himself he wants to stay, but I wonder what his agent is thinking…..

———————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta talks about the incredible win over Liverpool.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids