Martinelli knows Arsenal needs to work even harder now

Gabriel Martinelli has discussed Arsenal’s approach for the final stages of the season, emphasising the need for the team to work even harder as they pursue success across multiple competitions.

The Gunners are currently in contention for four trophies, beginning with the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month. Arsenal possesses a squad capable of delivering exceptional performances, and there is a growing belief that they could complete a historic quadruple if they maintain their focus and intensity.

The challenge of finishing strongly

The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether Arsenal can achieve this remarkable feat. While the prospect of winning four trophies is enticing, it is easier said than done, and the team are acutely aware that only consistent performances on the pitch will allow them to meet expectations.

Arsenal will also resume their Champions League campaign this week, to maintain control in the race for Europe’s premier club competition. The club’s success will depend on its ability to translate potential into results, demonstrating resilience and tactical discipline at the highest level.

Martinelli on Arsenal’s demands

Speaking via UEFA.com, Martinelli reflected on the responsibility facing the squad, saying, “We have to work even harder to stay in this position. When everyone started playing football, if they had been told they would find themselves top of the Champions League and the Premier League, they would have embraced the opportunity.

“We have to deal with this opportunity, it is a privilege, and give our best so that we can be champions.

“The most noticeable thing for everyone has been our performances on the pitch. From the outside, you can see our development, competing for titles, and that’s what we have to do. That’s what we want to achieve, playing for Arsenal — win titles.”

Martinelli’s comments underline the importance of focus, effort, and consistency as Arsenal aim to capitalise on their strong season. The team are determined to maintain momentum, deliver high-level performances, and secure trophies that reflect both their quality and ambition.

