Martinelli looking forward to Arsenal’s crucial clash with Liverpool “We can’t wait to play”

Arsenal has successfully navigated through every challenge so far this season. They’ve secured a point against Manchester City despite playing one fewer player in the second half. They secured three points against Tottenham Hotspurs despite not fielding their strongest line-up. They have also achieved consistent wins over their other Premier League rivals.

The October international break is here with us, and it is now time for our Gunners to rest and recharge before returning stronger.That said, looking at the upcoming league matchups when the league resumes, one fixture immediately stands out: the clash with Liverpool.

Arsenal will play Bournemouth straight following the break before hosting Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in a top-of-the table encounter. Some argue that it is too early to judge if Liverpool, who currently top the Premier League standings by 18 points, are in the title battle, but that aside, the Reds have been at their best.

They have started well under new manager Arne Slot, winning six, losing one, and conceding only two goals in seven games. Aside from the Manchester City test, our Gunners are poised to confront their most formidable challenge when they host Liverpool at the Emirates stadium.

If the Gunners can get through that fixture unbeaten, many believe they may just have it in them to go unbeaten, as no other PL side could contain them if the Reds can’t.

That said, those apprehensive about the Liverpool game may not need to be, as Gabriel Martinelli has hinted via Football London that it is one of the games he and his colleagues are looking forward to.

After the international break, Arsenal will travel to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth before hosting Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates Stadium. Interestingly, when asked about the upcoming league test against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, Martinelli said, “We can’t wait to play these games, and we’ll be ready for them.”

On October 27th, Arsenal will play Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in a game that could surely shape the title race. That game will show us a true tile contender or pretender, because whoever comes out on top could be the one to end City’s Premier League dominance.

Daniel O

