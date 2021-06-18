Martinelli misses out Brazil’s Olympic squad in boost to Arsenal

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to start next season positively after Gabriel Martinelli missed out on the Brazil squad for the summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Martinelli is an Arsenal fans’ favourite and we expect the Brazilian striker to play an important role for the Gunners next season.

After missing out on the European places at the end of last season, Arsenal will be keen to start the next campaign brightly.

The Gunners will want all their top players available and the Olympic games were always going to disrupt their plans for the campaign.

This is because two of their players are important members of the Brazil Olympic team, Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The tournament is set to start from the 22nd of July and will run into August, just before the resumption of the Premier League season.

The Gunners have now received good and bad news after Brazil named their squad for the competition.

As reported by Football London, Martinelli was excluded from the final squad, however, Gabriel was selected and on balance, that should not be too disruptive for Arteta.