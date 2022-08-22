Martinelli names three present and former Arsenal players in his top five South Americans

Gabriel Martinelli is quickly emerging as one of the best South American exports to the Premier League.

He moved to Arsenal in 2019 as a relative unknown, but he has developed into a key player for the club.

Fans want to see him play often, and Mikel Arteta cannot get enough of him.

The attacker is one of many Brazilians making a name for themselves in the Premier League, and the competition has been a good place for South American players.

He started this season with two goals from as many games and remains one of Arsenal’s key men.

The club’s media asked him to name his top five south Americans who have played in the Premier League, and he named three Gunners.

He named Juninho for being “amazing on the ball in the final third, and his last pass was amazing.”

He also named Alexis Sanchez because: “He was always running for every single ball, trying to win every duel, and I love it.”

Carlos Tevez was next on his list because “I loved the style he used to play with – always trying to go one against one and score.”

Former Arsenal goalie, Emi Martinez also made his list because: “every single day I was with him and I could see how hard he works and how he is as a person.”

Finally, he names Gabriel Jesus for being “a great player and he’s helping us a lot. On the pitch, you can see the way that he plays and tries to help the team, and off the pitch he’s one of the captains. We are so lucky to have him.”

Hopefully, he would also become one of the best Brazilians in the Premier League era before he leaves Arsenal.

