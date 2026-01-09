Martinelli not expected to be punished for his action against Liverpool

Gabriel Martinelli has come under scrutiny for pushing Conor Bradley off the pitch while the Liverpool defender was injured last night, but he will face no further punishment for the incident. The episode occurred late in the match as Arsenal pressed for a winning goal during a second half largely dominated by Liverpool.

Arsenal struggled to maintain possession despite making multiple changes in the second half, while Liverpool adapted effectively from their first-half performance, controlling the ball and limiting clear opportunities for the home side. In the closing stages, Arsenal were eager to find a decisive goal, and Martinelli became frustrated when Bradley attempted to return to the pitch while still clearly affected by his injury.

The incident and aftermath

In his frustration, the Brazilian pushed Bradley, prompting a reaction from Liverpool players and igniting debate across social media. Despite the attention, Martinelli has since apologised for his actions, emphasising that he did not intend to harm the opponent. According to Football London, the attacker was shown a yellow card at the time, and no further disciplinary action will be taken.

The referee has not requested a review of the incident, allowing the matter to rest while Bradley focuses on his recovery. The decision underlines the assessment that the act, while questionable, did not merit escalation under the rules of the game.

Public reaction and context

The event has generated significant discussion online, with many fans expressing surprise at Martinelli’s behaviour. Observers have pointed out, however, that he is not the type of player who would deliberately target an injured opponent. Context also suggests that the push was a result of frustration and a desire to restart play quickly as Arsenal chased a late goal, rather than a deliberate act of unsporting conduct.

While the incident will remain a talking point among supporters, the official stance confirms that Martinelli’s on-field punishment is concluded, and attention can now return to the broader contest and Bradley’s rehabilitation.