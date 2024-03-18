Martinelli, Partey and other injury updates ahead of the international break

Arsenal will be out of action for almost 20 days, thanks to not participating in the FA Cup and the upcoming international break.

This break is beneficial for the group, as they are now expected to rest as much as possible and return in good shape to face Manchester City.

Despite losing some key players to injury for much of this term, Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League table, which is remarkable.

Mikel Arteta is leading his team towards winning the league despite the circumstances surrounding them and could have some players back in action after the break.

Gabriel Martinelli has been injured since the game against Sheffield United, and Arteta admitted before the Brentford game that he was on a good path.

However, Standard Sports reveals that the attacker’s return date is still uncertain, and he might not immediately return to action after the break.

Thomas Partey returned to action in the last Arsenal game, playing for a few minutes, which is a huge boost for the Gunners.

The report adds that he will use this period to continue his recovery and could be involved in more minutes against Manchester City.

Jurrien Timber is the other injury absentee in the Arsenal squad, and the Dutchman is recovering from a long-term problem.

For now, Arsenal is resisting the temptation to rush him back, but he might be involved around the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our team is approaching having everyone fit and available to play, which is great and will help us in the Champions League and Premier League.