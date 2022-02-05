Martinelli picks up another award for his recent performances

Gabriel Martinelli has been voted the Arsenal Player of the Month for January, meaning he has now won the award for two consecutive months.

The attacker became more prominent in the Gunners’ first team after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was banished from the group.

He is expected to continue playing regularly when the club returns to action after their Dubai training camp.

The month of January was a tough one for Arsenal, who scored just once and was eliminated from the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

The club admits it was a poor month, but said Martinelli did his best to help the team.

He won the award ahead of Martin Odegaard and Ben White who came second and third.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how bad our performance was, it is easy to overlook everyone for this award.

But despite not scoring as many goals as we would have wanted, Martinelli showed his class.

The attacker delivered fine performances against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, and he deserves the award.

Fans now look forward to a better month of February and the former Ituano man should play an important role.