Martinelli praises Arteta for his support and tips his manager to have a great career

Gabriel Martinelli has praised Mikel Arteta for how the Spaniard manages Arsenal, and the Brazilian believes his boss is heading for the top of the managerial pyramid.

The Gunners made him their boss when he hadn’t held a senior job before. That appointment was considered a huge risk and some fans even ridiculed it. He has worked hard to prove he deserves the gig and has the Gunners moving in the right direction now.

Martinelli has been an important part of his team since he joined the club. The Brazilian enjoys a close relationship with his manager and the Spaniard’s man-management skills have made it easy for him to influence his squad.

The 20-year-old praised Arteta for his care and predicts the Spaniard will eventually become a top manager. He said via The Daily Mail:

‘He was there to support me when I got hurt. He is already a great coach, who works thinking of what modern football is like, giving us great advice.

‘He is also a nice person, always treating people well. I feel Arteta will be one of those lifelong coaches with lots of titles to their name and their place in football history.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has shown he can mix it with the top managers as he has beaten the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola since he has been Arsenal’s boss. This is just the start of his career, but he has already delivered some very fine performances and we can expect him to blossom into a top-level manager.

