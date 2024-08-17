Martinelli praises Saka and Havertz after their goals helped Arsenal to beat Wolves

Gabriel Martinelli has praised Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz after their standout performances helped Arsenal secure a victory in their opening Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Arsenal faced Gary O’Neil’s side with the knowledge that securing a win was crucial, and most of their players delivered strong performances. However, it was Saka and Havertz who scored the goals that ensured the victory.

While every Arsenal player deserves recognition for their contributions, Martinelli specifically highlighted the impact of Saka and Havertz in the match.

The Brazilian attacker said on the BBC:

“We know his (Saka) quality and Kai’s quality as well. They are really important for us and we trust them and we know they can decided games in a moment.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Havertz gave good accounts of themselves in the match, but overall, it was a great game for all our players.

We will face tougher opponents in the coming weeks, but this is a good start, and we expect more stars to shine in the next matches.

For now, we need to go back and prepare well for our next game against Aston Villa because it will be a much tougher fixture.

However, we have all it takes to win and should be prepared to avenge our loss to them last term.

