Martinelli preparing to play in a new role at Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli is one of the most talented players at Arsenal at this moment.
The Brazilian attacker remains a firm fans’ favourite after his fine performances for the Gunners.
He has had more chances to play recently after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club. Can he replace the former Arsenal captain?
The former Ituano man usually plays from the left side of the attack, helping him to cut inside to shoot with his right foot or cross balls for others to score.
However, that role could change soon, with a report claiming he is being trained for another position.
The Daily Mail says Mikel Arteta is using him as a number 9 in training.
The departure of Auba has made Arsenal short of options in that department, and Alexandre Lacazette is not scoring enough.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinelli is still just 20 and shouldn’t focus on one position on the field just yet.
Now is the time for him to try out other roles and develop himself to fit in wherever he is needed in the Arsenal attack.
Arteta is doing the right thing in trying him as a number 9. It could become his best position in the long term.
However, if he is not the solution there, we should sign an accomplished striker to add to Arteta’s squad.
Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win, referees and red cards
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
He has also played as a number 9 for Ituano according to an interview he gave just after signing for The Arsenal, but prefers to play out wide on the left. Hopefully Arteta can work his magic on him like he did with Sane and Sterling at City.
Thierry Henry moved into a central role from wider out, and he did ok. Could work with Martinelli.
He did OK? He was superb!
👍
It would be good to have Emile back at the left as I prefer him, I know everybody would not like this but I find Emile a better player and gets the best of Tierney when he plays there. He also helps more in the creative side so yeah Martinelli up front sounds great.
Yes Henry did move into a central role, but from an early age he was a CF. He has only moved out wide after Wenger was sacked at Monaco.
Why shift Martinelli to a 9 if we are getting a new striker in the Summer?
Leave him on LW to develop further and start rather than being a backup striker.
No chance he’ll be our starting striker next year, but he’s locked in on the LW, so why fix what isn’t broken?
just about to write the exact same post Durand…I get that it’s definitely time for ESR to see more significant minutes again, but it shouldn’t be done if it’s going to negatively impact the developmental process for Marts, who’s been preforming admirably out wide left…it certainly wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine MA actually attempting to shoehorn two players so that he doesn’t have to display some tactically flexibility and/or have to put Xhaka and/or Ode on the bench…we saw this same dynamic at work when Willian was wrongly brought into the fold, then once again when Ode came from Real on loan last January…of course, nothing has happened in this regards thus far, but I wouldn’t be surprised whatsoever if this did materialize, especially if recent history is any indication of future behaviour
performing NOT preforming
Worth a try, he has played down the middle for us before when Emery was in charge albeit mainly in the Europa and League cup and scored goals. Even Pepe would be a good shout with him being arguably our best finisher currently at the club, only thing is he doesn’t always protect the ball well enough.
Let them try him. I firmly believe it’s going to work perfectly. That’s football. Look at Nku Nku from CM to AM and then to LW and and even CF is still performing his magic with unthinkable goals.
Martinelli is a very smart guy. He will make us smile as CF. Look at the goals Lacazette missed against Wolves. That was horrible
If Laca or Eddie isn’t scoring plus they are leaving in the summer then they should be the back up as they have 3 league goals between them…
Pepe is the best finisher at the club so try a false 9 with him or Martinelli, but I’d prefer Gabi stays out wide as he is putting in the performaces out wide. If he can transition during a match to CF could be an idea to use him in both positions when needed.
Smithrowe goes out Left, Martinelli goes up Top with Saka out the other wing & Øde behind. Would like to see that line up for last 20mins or so and give it a go to see.
Laca will start though as he brings everyone else into play with his hold up (false9role). He needs to start scoring ASAP
Moving him to CF now would mean benching Lacs,sadly we don’t have anyone who can do what he does for the team better,for now that is.
So what exactly does Laca do for the team? Miss chances? Yes, open up play for others? No. Hold up play? No. Score lots of goals? No. Are you joking!