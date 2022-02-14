Martinelli preparing to play in a new role at Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli is one of the most talented players at Arsenal at this moment.

The Brazilian attacker remains a firm fans’ favourite after his fine performances for the Gunners.

He has had more chances to play recently after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club. Can he replace the former Arsenal captain?

The former Ituano man usually plays from the left side of the attack, helping him to cut inside to shoot with his right foot or cross balls for others to score.

However, that role could change soon, with a report claiming he is being trained for another position.

The Daily Mail says Mikel Arteta is using him as a number 9 in training.

The departure of Auba has made Arsenal short of options in that department, and Alexandre Lacazette is not scoring enough.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is still just 20 and shouldn’t focus on one position on the field just yet.

Now is the time for him to try out other roles and develop himself to fit in wherever he is needed in the Arsenal attack.

Arteta is doing the right thing in trying him as a number 9. It could become his best position in the long term.

However, if he is not the solution there, we should sign an accomplished striker to add to Arteta’s squad.

