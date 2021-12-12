Martinelli proves his worth once again and must now be an Arsenal first-choice

Martinelli is on a run, and he surely doesn’t want to stop now!

I am one of those fans who is very happy to see Gabriel Martinelli be given his chances, and in turn see him taking them with open arms.

His presence in the team is always a threat, and although he is young, he is growing and will only get better the more he plays and the more experience he gets.

The fact that Mikel Arteta is picking him over the likes of Nicolas Pepe makes me happy, not only because he deserves his chance, but because you know he will do his best to prove himself each time he steps on to the pitch, which is something that at times cannot be said for Pepe.

And it goes to show what Arteta seems to think of Pepe, as at Everton the other night even Eddie Nketiah got put in front of him, and although he was a used sub against Southampton today and got around 10 minutes, you can’t help but feel that if Aubameyang did make the bench or the team, Pepe would not have even been an option.

You can’t help but think that had Martinelli not picked up those unfortunate early career injuries either, he would have surely been an ever present in the side, yet it goes to show what type of person he is with his character and attitude. Although he had setbacks with his injurie,s he got back up and is slowly proving himself, which results in being part of the matchday squad, with the faith the manager is showing in him.

Despite not scoring since the Newcastle game, Martinelli got another 90-minute run out in the win against Southampton, along with one assist after helping set up the goal for Gabriel to make it a 3-0 win. With more minutes under his belt it will only help his confidence grow, which in turn will be a good thing for Arsenal.

All in all, if he can keep injury free, keep up the momentum, and the positive effect he is having in the team and keep giving back to Arteta after he puts his faith and trust in him, then I do not see why he cannot be a big and important part of our team just like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have become.

Because after all they will be our future, and what a future team we will have if they continue like this!

Well, heres hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

