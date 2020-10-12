Martinelli ‘regaining confidence’ as he looks to return to training ‘soon’

Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t featured for Arsenal since before the Coronavirus pandemic, succumbing to injury in training soon after a return to full training.

The Brazilian earned the title of wonderkid following a number of explosive performances at the club, despite joining from the fourth tier in his homeland in the summer of 2019.

His return will be highly anticipated, and he will no doubt be keen to get back into the first-team as soon as possible, but after such a strenuous injury, you would imagine that the club would be in no rush to throw him in until they were certain.

Martinelli claims that his knee is ‘better’ however, and admits that he could well be back in training in the near future.

“I’m feeling very well, I’m regaining confidence and I can feel my knee is better,” he told Arsenal Media. “After an injury like this you are kind of scared to force the knee again but the past couple of weeks it has been fine and soon I can start training with the ball.

“I think we have an excellent squad and along with Mikel’s forward thinking and winning mentality we can carry on doing well.

“We are playing well and training well, everyone wants to win and we are all giving everything. I believe this season is very promising. We won trophies last season and I believe we can win this season again and also qualify for the Champions League.”

Martinelli may well struggle to break back into the manager’s first-team plans this season, with our team currently building form, and summer signing Willian is already impressing on the right-wing, where Gabriel would likely be eyeing to play.

Will the youngster have an uphill struggle to break back into the team this term?

Patrick