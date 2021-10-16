Martinelli reminds us of his performance when he last faced Crystal Palace amidst injuries doubts

Gabriel Martinelli is an injury doubt for Arsenal’s match against Crystal Palace on Monday, but he is having a positive presence on social media.

The attacker has struggled to play for the club recently and would have liked to be involved against the Eagles, but Football London says he might not be fit enough.

He hasn’t allowed that to bother him much with the report claiming that in a now-expired Instagram story, the Brazilian shared a clip of the last time he played against Patrick Vieira’s side.

The game ended in a 3-1 success for Arsenal and Martinelli scored one goal.

The attacker will probably use that as a motivation to get back fit in time to inflict more misery on the Eagles at the start of next week.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian might be thinking about his long-term future at the Emirates now as Arsenal continues to be linked with a move for the likes of Noa Lang and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Mikel Arteta has signed players for his defence and midfield, but he inherited all the attackers currently at the club.

The Spaniard might add a few who he believes fit into his system soon, and that would be more problematic for Martinelli.