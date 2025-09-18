Martinelli reveals he told the Arsenal bench about the space he found to score

Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench to score one of Arsenal’s goals in their 2-0 victory against Athletic Club on Tuesday night. His introduction proved decisive, as the Gunners had not scored until he and Leandro Trossard were brought on. Both players contributed to the scoreline, with each scoring and providing an assist, making Martinelli a standout super substitute.

Arsenal have chosen to bench Martinelli in the last two games, with Eberechi Eze starting in his place. Despite being on the bench, Martinelli remained attentive to the flow of the match and was able to make an immediate impact once he entered the field.

Speaking after the game, he explained to Arsenal Media, “When I came on, I just tried to get in behind. It was just a minute after I came on, and I wanted to just see where I could find space. I’d said to the guys on the bench that there was a huge space in behind. [Leo] saw me, it was a great ball from him and I just tried to put the ball in the net. For the second goal, I just tried to go past my man and look back to find someone in the box, and I knew [Athletic Club] were tired as well. I was able to find Leo, and he did the rest.”

Making an Impact from the Bench

Martinelli’s performance demonstrates his awareness and readiness, showing that he can influence matches even when not starting. This ability to make an impact off the bench has been a valuable asset for Arsenal, providing the team with additional attacking options and flexibility during games.

Earning a Starting Spot

Although he has faced criticism in the past, being used as a substitute may reduce pressure and allow Martinelli to perform at his best. Continued contributions in this role could see him reclaim a starting position, as the coaching staff recognise the difference he can make when given the opportunity.

Martinelli’s commitment and composure illustrate why Mikel Arteta has confidence in his ability to deliver when it matters most. By maintaining this level of performance, he has the potential to regain a regular place in the starting line-up and further strengthen the Gunners’ attacking options.

