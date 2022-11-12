Martinelli reveals his reaction to being named in Brazil’s WC squad

Gabriel Martinelli has opened up on how he felt when he was told he would be going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup as a member of the Brazilian squad.

The attacker has been in superb form for table-topping Arsenal this season, but Brazil has attacking talents all over Europe and he wouldn’t have been surprised if he didn’t make the squad.

But Tite chose to name him in his group instead of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino or Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo.

Martinelli was surprised to be named in the squad and reveals he cried and couldn’t even keep a conversation with his family over the phone.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘It’s one of the most important moments in my life and in my family’s life as well.

‘I cried a lot, I couldn’t even talk and I was with my family and on the phone but I needed to turn the phone off and call them later because I couldn’t even talk.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a dream for any player to represent his country at the FIFA World Cup and it is much harder to do it for Brazil.

They have exported the most players in the world, so it is a privilege for Martinelli to earn a place in their squad.

The attacker will now look to take his chance and impress in the competition to justify his inclusion.