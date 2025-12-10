Martinelli reveals why he loves the Champions League as he closes on a new record

Gabriel Martinelli is on the verge of making history in the Champions League for Arsenal, with the Brazilian appearing to have a particular affinity for Europe’s elite competition. While he has been an important figure for the Gunners across all tournaments, Martinelli’s performances in the Champions League have often stood out, highlighting his ability to rise to the occasion on the continental stage. Despite some inconsistency in recent Premier League fixtures, there are few Arsenal players who have made as significant an impact in Europe as he has this season.

Champions League Form

Martinelli has scored in each of Arsenal’s first four Champions League games this season and will be aiming to continue his remarkable run against Club Brugge. The Belgian side will undoubtedly attempt to curb his influence, yet Martinelli has consistently found ways to break down opposition defences in Europe, often more effectively than he does in the domestic league. Should he score in the upcoming fixture, he would become the first Arsenal player to net goals in five consecutive Champions League matches, further cementing his reputation as a key performer on Europe’s biggest stage.

Player Perspective

When asked why he thrives in the Champions League, Martinelli explained via Arsenal Media: “I think in the Champions League, sometimes it’s a bit more open, the game. Everyone just wants to attack and have loads of space sometimes. In the Premier League, it’s a bit more tricky to score and to have more space. I’m really happy with the goals I’ve scored, helping the team and I hope to keep playing.” His comments reflect the Brazilian’s enjoyment of the attacking opportunities and open play that European fixtures often provide, as well as his motivation to continue contributing for Arsenal.

As the Gunners prepare for their clash with Club Brugge, much attention will focus on Martinelli and whether he can extend his impressive streak. His ability to influence games in the Champions League highlights both his individual quality and the potential impact he can have in helping Arsenal succeed on the continental stage.